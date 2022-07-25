Duck Royalty Pageant seeks quacky contestants

DEMING - Southwest Pediatric & Family Care holds prestige in sponsoring the 2022 Duck Royalty Pageant on Thursday, Aug. 25, in Deming, NM. The annual pageant is the kick-off event for the 43rd annual Great American Duck Race through Aug. weekend, Aug. 25-28 in Deming, NM.

The pageant is open to anyone who has a desire to waddle, quack and strut their feathers on the bid stage at the Deming Public Schools Auditorium.

Contestants are asked to incorporate the theme of this year's duck races, "Local Hero: Racing to Save the Day." The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and the doors open at 5:30 p.m.

A panel of judges will choose the best costume (originality and waddle), talent (2- to-4 minute duck routine to impress the judges), and the interview process (general fowl knowledge, poise and overall ability to represent the Great American Duck Race and anything the judges may “Quack” up). From this criteria, judges will crown royalty in five age divisions.

Age divisions include: Just Hatched, 12 months and under; Li'l Waddlers, 2 to 4; Downey Ducklings, 5 to 8; Darling Ducklings, 9 to 12; and Queen or King, 13 and above.

Crowns, sashes and prizes will be awarded to the winners in each age division.

Start working on your costumes, skits, and brush up on your general fowl knowledge now in preparation for the evening of webbed-footed fun.

To register, please visit the official duck race website at www.demingduckrace.com and fill out the entry formbefore August 21, 2022.

The 43rd annual Great American Duck Race weekend provides a full slate of activities and events for the entire family. Visit the website and find out more.

Actual duck racing on wet and dry tracks will begin at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27 at McKinley Duck Downs (Luna County Courthouse Park). The races will conclude with the championship finals in the late afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 28.

For a full schedule and details in the near future, visit www.demingduckrace.com.

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-494-5059 or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.