Council to vote on outside management agreement for Abilene Convention Center

The Abilene City Council on Thursday will vote whether to authorize the city manager to enter a management agreement between venue management company ASM Global and the city to manage the Abilene Convention Center.

The regular meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Abilene City Hall, 555 Walnut St.

The agreement includes operations, management, promotion, marketing and food and beverage services, including third-party catering and banquet service firms.

"We will still own the property, but they will be the management company that handles everything that goes on at the convention center," said Mindy Patterson, deputy city manager.

Current convention center employees can either "transfer to a different position, or they would become ASM Global employees," Patterson said.

The potential changeover, Patterson said, is fueled because "we've got a lot of things going on downtown," and the city wants to amp up the role of he facility.

"This is just one more thing to really up the ante, if you will, on the convention center," she said. "(ASM is) a professional management company. They have different contracts with Broadway series and with ticket sellers. ... They just have better contracts."

ASM manages more than 300 facilities, according to documents provided to the council.

If the agreement is approved by the council, ASM will review and inspect the facility and its systems before submitting recommended actions regarding policies and procedures, including booking, marketing, advertising and sponsorship plans.

During the transition period ASM will submit proposed operating budgets and others plans, solicit and secure vendor service programs such as ticketing and parking, book, market and promote events and the facility in coordination with current staff.

Once the transition period is over, it would manage, book and promote events, execute and deliver booking commitments, rental agreements and licenses.

It would perform or subcontract repair and maintenance, janitorial, cleaning, security and all other required services.

ASM also would manage food and beverage services, though the the agreement doesn't preclude third-party catering and banquet services.

The management agreement includes a transition period monthly fee of $7,916.67, plus a base management fee of $95,000 per year, plus a food and beverage management fee of 6% of cross food and beverage revenue through the third fiscal year and 4% each year thereafter, plus a tiered incentive management fee.

The city's anticipated profit for the initial seven-year period is $657,0000.

The provision contains a transition period beginning Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, with the initial management term extending seven years from the end of the transition period.

The management agreement contains a seven-year renewal term, subject to mutual agreement.

The closest venue to Abilene managed by ASM is the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock, Patterson said.

In other business ...

The council Thursday will:

∎ Vote on a memorandum of understanding agreement with All Kind Animal Initiative and the city for development of a pet adoption and resource center on property located at 610 E.S. 11th Street, adjacent to Cal Young Park.

The lease of the land is contingent on All Kind successfully competing a $5.5 million fundraising campaign in 36 months.

If fundraising is successful, the resulting facility will replace the city's existing animal shelter.

In return, the city will commit $4 million and provide water and sewer connections.

"They seem to be well on their way to do that," City Manager Robert Hanna said of the fundraising campaign. "I'm confident that this will get done. I don't know that it's going to get done three months. But they're certainly working hard to raise the funds associated with this project."

The city's portion of the money comes from its minor improvement fund, drawn from the revised Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Hanna said city officials wanted to give All Kind "ample time" to raise the funds, adding the current animal shelter was designed during a period in which "dogs and cats came in and never left."

"That's just not how we do animal services today in Texas," he said. "This is going to be an opportunity that is really reflective of the philosophy that we try to operate under."

The city has a policy of 90% live release, considered an industry standard, Hanna said in a December news story.

∎ Vote to award a contract to the Goodman Company for architectural/engineering services for a new multimodal transit facility for CityLink Transit.

The design will conclude site selection, layout, elevation, a preliminary cost estimate and assistance with grant applications for construction.

The $500,000 required for the study is fully funded by a Texas Department of Transportation grant, meaning there is no cost to the city, said Don Green, director of transportation.

The facility may or may not be proposed at CityLink's current location on South Second Street, Green said.

∎ Hear a request for an extended line of duty leave of absence from an Abilene police officer.

The officer received a line-of-duty injury, allowing for an extension of pay and benefits, almost 2½ years ago, Police Chief Marcus Dudley said.

By departmental policy, officers generally are allowed up to a year to get back to full-duty status, with "some discretion on the part of the chief," he said.

Officers can go before the City Council to ask for an extension, Dudley said.

Hanna said from the city's perspective "we have really exhausted all ordinary opportunities" for the officer's leave.

"They have a right to ask, they're within their rights," he said. "But the council will have to make the decision."