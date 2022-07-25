Men's basketball: Army's new non-league slate features London trip

A trip to London and one non-league matchup with an NCAA postseason opponent await the Army men’s basketball team this season.

The Black Knights will take part in the London Basketball Classic on Nov. 24-26, facing Ivy League regular-season champ Princeton in the opener. The Tigers bowed to Yale in the Ivy finals and fell to Virginia Commonwealth in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament. In the finals, Army will take on either Manhattan or Northeastern.

"Our non-conference schedule will test our team and get us ready to challenge for a Patriot League championship," said head coach Jimmy Allen. "We have some terrific games versus quality opponents. Our team is excited to get started."

Army will dip into the lower NCAA ranks three times – the exhibition and season opener against Division III Keystone on Nov. 7; a matchup with Division II Stonehill on Nov. 12; and, a Nov. 30 matchup with Division III Skyline divisional champ U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Army’s first Division I matchup will be at Siena on Nov. 16 – the Saints finished third in the Metro Atlantic last season but were ousted in the quarterfinals by Quinnipiac. Army then travels to Williamsburg, Va., to take on host William & Mary on Nov. 19 and Radford on Nov. 20.

The December non-league slate opens with home games against Northeast Conference runner-up Wagner on Dec. 3 and New Jersey Tech of America East on Dec. 7. The Black Knights conclude the month with three road games: Dec. 10 at Rhode Island of the Atlantic 10, America East third-place finisher Stony Brook on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20 at Central Connecticut State of the Northeast Conference.

Last season, Army had its game with Wagner canceled, lost to Siena (83-67) and beat New Jersey Tech (66-49).

Army went 15-16 last season and 9-9 in Patriot League play, falling to Lehigh (91-77) in the quarterfinals. The Black Knights lost six seniors, notably Josh Caldwell and Aaron Duhart.

The Patriot League schedule will be announced soon. Army will face two additional NCAA postseason foes within league play, facing playoff champion Colgate, which lost to Wisconsin in the NCAA tourney, and Boston University, which went 1-1 in the College Basketball Invitational.

Army non-league schedule

Saturday, Nov. 12 – Stonehill (15-12, 10-9 D2 Northeast 10), 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7 – Keystone (9-16, 6-8 D3 Colonial States, fifth place), 7:30 p.m. (exhibition)

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – at Siena (15-14, 12-8 Metro Atlantic, third), time TBD

Saturday, Nov. 19 – at William & Mary (5-27, 4-14 Colonial, ninth), time TBD

Sunday, Nov. 20 – vs. Radford (11-18, 7-9 Big South, T-third North Div.), at Williamsburg, Va., time TBD

Thursday, Nov. 24 – at London Basketball Classic vs. Princeton (23-7, 12-2 Ivy, first), time TBD

Saturday, Nov. 26 – at London Basketball Classic vs. Manhattan (15-15, 8-12 Metro Atlantic, T-seventh) or Northeastern (9-22, 2-16 Colonial, tenth), time TBD

Wednesday, Nov. 30 – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (15-10, 12-4 D3 Skyline, first North Div.), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 – Wagner (21-6, 15-3 Northeast, second), 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 – New Jersey Tech (11-18, 6-12 America East, ninth), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 – at Rhode Island (15-16, 5-12 Atlantic 10, eleventh), time TBD

Sunday, Dec. 18 – at Stony Brook (18-13, 10-8 America East, third), time TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 20 – at Central Connecticut State 8-24, 4-13 Northeast, T-eighth), time TBD