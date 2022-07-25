Back-to-school events include backpack giveaways, pool party

RICHMOND, Ind. — As August draws near, so, too, does the start of school.

That means it's time for community back-to-school activities.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County will have its Back 2 School Bash from 4 to 6 p.m. July 28 at the McDaniel Unit, 1900 W. Main St.

The event includes backpacks, giveaways, games and food. It is free and open to the public.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to see the unit's new little free library.

Call Rachel at 765-962-6922 for more information.

Backpack giveaway

Richmond's Verizon retailer, TCC, will participate in the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on July 31.

Visit the Verizon story at 3639 E. Main St. from 1 to 4 p.m. to receive a backpack full of school supplies while supplies last.

Students also may register for a sweepstakes offering a $10,000 college scholarship. Five scholarships nationwide will be awarded to randomly selected winners.

Additional nearby participating Verizon stores are located in Connersville and Winchester in Indiana and in New Paris, Eaton, Greenville and Oxford in Ohio.

Splash Bash

Richmond Parks and Recreation will host its Back-to-School Splash Bash at Cordell Municipal Pool.

The event is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the pool, 9 S.W. 13th St.

The entire family can enjoy the pool, plus games, door prizes and '90s music before students return to school.