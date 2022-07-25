PEMBROKE – An emergency water ban is in effect in Pembroke, where officials reported low water levels and unsafe conditions.

The town manager's office said well levels are seriously low, as is water pressure. Officials also reported discolored water.

Town officials said the town "had requested that residents decrease water use in an effort to avoid the serious water emergency that they are now experiencing."

"There is a strain on the reserve levels in the tanks and it is seriously impacting the town’s ability to provide water and the pressure required to drive it now and in the event of an emergency," town officials said.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor , Massachusetts is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions in 99.7% of the state as of July 19.

In 94.3% of the state, there are moderate drought conditions, and in 26.5% of the state, there are severe drought conditions.

Pembroke Emergency Management has asked the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to notify all residents, businesses and travelers through town via emergency alerts that Pembroke has issued a water ban, town officials said.

Pembroke officials said residents are to immediately stop using unnecessary water that would be needed in the event of an emergency. That includes washing automobiles, watering established lawns and filling swimming pools. All swimming pools should be filled with potable water brought on site.

Unnecessary water use will result in fines, town officials said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Pembroke declares emergency water restrictions, announces possible fines