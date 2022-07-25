Popular Mass. beach closed for day following Portuguese man o’ war sighting

File photo -- Portuguese man o’ war File photo -- Portuguese man o’ war

WESTPORT, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts has been closed for the day after a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, officials said.

The highly venomous ocean predator was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Dangerous rip currents also factored into the decision to close the beach.

The Portuguese man o’ war is a predatory species that uses its feeding tentacles to sting and paralyze small fish, according to Oceana. Additionally, the Portuguese man o’ war is not a jellyfish, but rather a siphonophore.

The water is expected to reopen to the public on Tuesday following an assessment of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group