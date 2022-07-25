Santa Claus brings early Christmas cheer to patients at Wolfson Children’s Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Santa Claus made a special summertime visit to Wolfson Children’s Hospital Monday morning.

The exciting moments were part of Wolfson’s 11th “Christmas in July” celebration.

Presenting sponsor Subaru of Jacksonville brought over toys collected throughout the month, and Santa gave them out to pediatric patients in the hospital.

“The hospital is a very scary experience for a lot of children here,” said Sarah Lapcevic, a child life specialist at Wolfson. “Play and toys are familiar to kids, so it really helps normalize the hospital setting for these kids.”

One of the patients who received a special visit was 4-year-old Braelyn.

Her eyes lit up when Santa walked into the room.

“They love Santa, so it definitely means a lot to them,” said Caitlin Bonham, Braelyn’s mother.

She expressed her gratitude for Wolfson and how the hospital team has taken care of her daughter.

“Anything that makes them happy really, so that made her happy and that’s what matters,” Bonham said.

Wolfson is raising money for activities, experiences and toys to bring some comfort to pediatric patients during their procedures and treatments.

You can still give through Sunday, July 31.

