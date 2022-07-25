Tristan Thompson Shows Off His ‘Matching’ Outfit With Son Prince, 5, in Rare Photo

Tristan Thompson and son Prince. Shutterstock; Inset: Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Two of a kind. Tristan Thompson shared a rare photo of his son Prince, showing off the duo’s matching ensembles during a boys’ day.

“Matching 😎,” the Chicago Bulls player, 31, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 24, alongside a selfie of himself and his 5-year-old son grinning at the camera. The pair are both rocking white tee shirts for the snapshot, which Prince paired with a gold chain featuring a maple leaf pendant — a nod to Thompson’s native Canada — for their day out. The NBA player shares Prince with ex Jordan Craig, though they split a few months before his birth in December 2016.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Thompson’s post comes just over one week after Us Weekly confirmed that he and ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter True, are expecting their second child together via a gestational carrier. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American cofounder, 38, told Us on July 13. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The pair decided to expand their family long before news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing Thompson for child support, claiming that she had hooked up with the athlete in March 2021, while he was still dating Kardashian. Us confirmed that the fitness model had given birth to son Theo in December 2021 and Thompson confirmed that he was the father one month later.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson wrote via his Instagram Story in January. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.” He also issued a public apology to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, explaining that she doesn’t “deserve” all of the pain he put her through during their relationship.

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Thompson wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.”

Kardashian, for her part, confessed that she was blindsided by the situation during a June episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said. “I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie.”

Tristan Thompson and son Prince. Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Following Thompson’s paternity scandal, Kardashian made it clear to the Canada native that their romantic relationship is over for good. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

The insider added: “Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore. Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!