Candice Accola Offers a Glimpse at ‘Single Mom’ Life Following Split From Joe King

Dealing with the pressure. Following her split from Joe King, Candice Accola got honest about the challenges of parenting on her own.

“I call this lewk [sic] insomnia single mom Sunday Soho chic,” Accola, 35, wrote alongside an Instagram Story of her posing with coffee and a stroller on Sunday, July 24.

The actress, who shares daughters Florence, 6, and Josephine, 19 months, with the musician, 42, also posted the photo on her grid, writing, “Little Miss Imma need a coffee a smoothie or a cocktail to mentally prepare for this pool day ☕️ 🥬 🍸.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May that Accola filed for divorce from King one month prior. The pair, who celebrated seven years of marriage before calling it quits, ended their relationship three months before the legal petition was officially filed, per the docs.

The Vampire Diaries alum initially sparked split rumors earlier this year after she cleared her Instagram and started over with no photos with King. Accola, who has not publicly commented on the breakup, was also spotted without her wedding ring.

Since their divorce made headlines, the former couple have offered glimpses at their individual time with their little ones. King, for his part, also shares daughters Elise and Ava with ex-wife Julie King.

Accola and Joe started dating after meeting at DirecTV’s 2012 Celebrity Beach Bowl. After one year together, the Fray band member proposed to the CW star while on vacation in Florence, Italy. “The engagement was a complete surprise,” she told Us in June 2013. “It was perfect and special and just for us.”

The duo expanded their family with daughter Florence in January 2016 and daughter Josephine in December 2021. Ahead of giving birth to her second child, Accola opened up about how her motherhood journey was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My first pregnancy did nothing to prepare me for being pregnant in 2020. But being pregnant in 2020 has undoubtedly prepared me to become a better mother,” she wrote in an essay for SheKnows in October 2020.

The “Directionally Challenged” podcast host later candidly discussed dealing with postpartum issues after Josephine’s arrival. “I was living in quarantine due to the ongoing global pandemic, with two teenagers doing distance learning, a 5-year-old begging for a playmate, a dog begging for a walk, and a newborn baby who was having trouble sleeping because she only poops once a week (apparently it’s a thing). Needless to say, as a parent, and as partner, I was not the best version of myself,” Accola detailed for SheKnows in May 2021. “We needed sleep. I wanted help.”

The Texas native added: “Once I was able to admit that I needed help, it felt like the pressure I’d put on myself to ‘do it all’ dissipated. As my body continued to heal, and my hormones began to regulate, I continued to feel stronger and more capable as a mother for all of our children.”

