Columbus, OH

Columbus developer Woda Cooper opens affordable apartments near Easton

By Bonnie Meibers
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago
Wendler Commons is located near Easton. Units will be capped between 30% and 80% of the area median income. (Courtesy Photo/WODA COOPER COS)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus-based affordable housing developer Woda Cooper recently completed 62 units near Easton Town Center.

The $15.4 million project, dubbed Wendler Commons, offers mainly two-bedroom units, but also has one- and three-bedroom units for people making 30% of the area median income to 80% of the area median income, according to the developer.

And there are six units designed for those with disabilities. Rents are $330 to $1,060 per month depending on unit size and income qualifications, the developer said.

The complex, located at at 4860 Wendler Blvd., is an option for workforce residents, retirees on fixed incomes or others in need of affordable homes.

The site is around the corner from the corporate headquarters of L Brands Inc. and Express Inc. The apartments are about 3e miles from Easton Town Center.

For more on this story and a slideshow of the units, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.

