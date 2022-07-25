ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Gazprom slashes gas supply to Germany

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
 3 days ago
July 25 (UPI) -- Russia's state-owned gas company Gazprom said Monday that it would further slash the amount of natural gas it supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline.

Gazprom said in a statement that the reduction would go into effect Wednesday and that flows would be reduced to 33 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Klaus Müller, the head of Germany's energy regulator, confirmed the gas flow through the pipeline would be cut in half after flows had already been slowed to 40% of capacity after an annual maintenance shutdown last week.

Gazprom, in its statement, blamed problems with the engine of a turbine made by Siemens at the Portovaya compressor station for the reduction.

However, Germany's Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection said in a statement that "there is no technical reason for a reduction in gas deliveries" and that no sanctions are preventing their imports.

"The situation is slightly tense and a worsening of the situation cannot be ruled out. The gas supply in Germany is, however, currently stable. At present, the security of supply in Germany continues to be safeguarded," the ministry said in a status report Monday.

"The reduction is also affecting the transfer of gas to other European countries such as France, Austria and the Czech Republic."

Russia provided 55% of Germany's natural gas supply before the invasion of Ukraine but that number has significantly dropped since, The New York Times reported, leaving German officials concerned about the country's supply before winter.

