Sacramento State, UC Davis projected to finish high in the Big Sky football race

The early projections mean nothing. It’s subjective at best: Who will win the Big Sky Conference football race?

On Monday in Spokane to kick off media day for the Big Sky, the coaches’ poll showed Montana earning three first-place votes and 111 total points as the early favorite to win the league. Sacramento State was picked by the coaches to finish second with four first-place votes and 110 total points. Montana State received five first-place votes and 109 points and UCD Davis received 82 points as the projected fifth-place finisher.

Big deal coming out of the Big Sky, right?

UC Davis wasn’t projected to win the Big Sky in 2018, but tied for the crown in coach Dan Hawkins’ second season at his alma mater. Sacramento State was not projected to take the Big Sky in 2019 or 2021 (COVID-19 wiped out 2020), but the Hornets won those championships under coach Troy Taylor in his first two seasons in his hometown. The Big Sky media poll has Montana and Montana State going 1-2 with Sacramento State projected to finish third and UCD fifth.

The Hornets had five players land on the preseason All-Big Sky team in offensive lineman Brandon Weledon, tight end Marshel Martin, receiver Pierre Williams, kicker Kyle Sentowski and all-purpose star Asher O’Hara, who last season and again this fall will split quarterback duties with Jake Dunniway.

UCD had running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., he of the 2,534 career yards to his credit, voted to the preseason Big Sky team and as the 2022 Offensive MVP pick. Joining him on the Big Sky team are two offensive linemen expected to lead the blocking charge in Jake Parks and Connor Pettek.

Hawkins, the UCD coach, raved about Gilliam, saying. “the physical portion you see (in games), but you don’t see the work ethic, the toughness, the humility. He’s not a big talker, but he’s a hard worker and a tough guy. He’s a great player.”

Sacramento State went 8-0 in the Big Sky in 2021 and has gone 15-1 in the Big Sky under coach Taylor and 9-0 against FCS teams on the road. Still, Taylor said Monday that he and his team approach the season as they always do: as underdogs.

How so and why?

“I’ve always felt that way, wherever I’ve been as a player and coach,” Taylor said. “It makes you work a little harder. Fear sometimes is a good thing. People who are satisfied and complacent don’t work as hard.”

As for a target on his program’s chest, Taylor knows winning comes with expectations.

“People, if you have something they want (such as a championship), they pay attention to you,” Taylor said. “It doesn’t change the process. It starts with me. I have a sincere belief that anyone is capable of beating us if we’re not prepared. We’re very mindful of that.”

Big Sky Conference Coaches Poll

Projected finish in 2022

( With first-place votes and total points )

1. Montana (3) 111

2. Sacramento State (4) 110

3. Montana State (5) 109

4. Weber State 84

5. UC Davis 82

6. Eastern Washington 76

7. Northern Arizona 62

8. Idaho 45

9. Portland State 42

10. Cal Poly 33

T11. Idaho State 19

T11. Northern Colorado 19