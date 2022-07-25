Former school board member’s lawsuit over disparaging ads to move forward

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit by former Charleston County School Board member Kevin Hollinshead against two organizations over what he called disparaging campaign ads is moving forward after an earlier court ruling dismissed the lawsuit.

Hollinshead filed a lawsuit in February 2021 against Thomas Josh Bell, the Charleston Coalition for Kids, and Teach for America in response to “radio and television ads disparaging his character” during a re-election bid in 2020.

The ad was tied to a lawsuit dating back more than 16 years ago when Hollinshead was an insurance salesman selling insurance policies to students at Benedict College.

The ads made accusations like “Kevin Hollinshead doesn’t know what to do with your money” and “Hollinshead was successfully sued for stealing nearly $150,000 thousand dollars from students at Benedict College.”

But Hollinshead’s lawyer, Edward Pritchard III, said the ads were a “complete fabrication of the truth” and said the college wasn’t directly involved, and while Hollinshead was sued over that sum of money, he settled that matter.

After losing his re-election bid in 2020, Hollinshead filed a lawsuit saying the negative ads cost him the school board seat.

The lawsuit was previously dismissed, but Hollinshead and his attorney filed an appeal; the Coalition for Kids filed a motion to dismiss the appeal, but an appeals court judge denied the motion.

The case will move forward. A date has not been set.

Hollinshead has announced a new bid to serve on the Charleston County School Board to represent the North Area District, or District Seat 4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.