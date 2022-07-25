ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tennis-Kyrgios handed wildcard for U.S. Open tune-up in Cincinnati

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mC1wt_0gsE4HtN00

July 25 (Reuters) - Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has been handed a wildcard into next month's U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati, Ohio, organisers of the Western & Southern Open said on Monday.

For the 27-year-old Australian, who two weeks ago fell to Novak Djokovic in his first Grand Slam singles final, this will mark his sixth appearance in Cincinnati and first since 2019.

The entry list for the Aug. 13-21 Western & Southern Open includes world number one Daniil Medvedev and former champions Alexander Zverev (2021) -- who missed Wimbledon with injury -- Grigor Dimitrov (2017), Marin Cilic (2016) and Rafa Nadal (2013).

Twice champion Novak Djokovic is also on the Cincinnati entry list but is unlikely to play due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Travellers seeking to enter the United States have to provide proof of vaccination.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wildcard#Australian#Grand Slam
Reuters

Reuters

514K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy