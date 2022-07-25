JonBenet Ramsey crime scene DNA could be IDed in hours, cold case researcher says as family pushes for answers

www.foxnews.com
Colleen Mayotte
3d ago
CeCe Moore has helped to solve several cases. Don't understand why the Colorado governor doesn't jump at the chance. You would think law enforcement and the governor would want this solved. I hope its solved in my lifetime! 😥
Reply(1)
54
anthony ciccone
2d ago
because Colorado's worried they might have done something wrong and that will open them up to lawsuits can't they just dig up her body and take the DNA from her
Reply(5)
20
Thom1257
2d ago
There is technology readily available that can sequence the DNA and then use it to draw a physical description of the owner of the sample. Sort of like drawing a police sketch of him/her.
Reply
9
Comments / 58