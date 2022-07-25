ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Kernersville man dies after head-on collision on Horneytown Road

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
 3 days ago
Generic image of broken windshield (Getty Images)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a crash in High Point.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a collision on Horneytown Road, just after 7:00 a.m. on Sunday. They say that a vehicle going north on Horneytown Road went left of center and collided head-on with a pickup truck going south.

The pickup truck driver, James Dean Mashburn, of Kernersville, died at the scene and the driver of the car was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say that charges are pending.

