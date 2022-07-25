ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills Mafia gives Jordan Poyer warm welcome at training camp amid contract status

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053wcx_0gsE2Yiu00

Despite ongoing contract negotiations, the Buffalo Bills had Jordan Poyer on the practice field during their first training camp practice on Sunday.

If you thought that team was happy to see him, Bills Mafia might have one-upped them.

Throughout the offseason Poyer has made his feelings known. He wants to stay in Buffalo, but as he enters the final year of his contract in 2022, he wants an extension.

Also at that first workout was Poyer’s agent. Perhaps that’s a sign of good things to come?

But as referenced, it was great for Poyer to see he’s still supported. When fans at St. John Fisher College saw the safety approaching the practice field, they erupted in cheers.

Poyer returned the favor by giving them a pump up right back.

Check out Poyer’s enterance via WROC-TV in Rochester below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
Jordan, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#St John Fisher College#Wroc Tv#Billsmafia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy