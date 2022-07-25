ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Josh Allen one of only 2 players in NFL history with unique feat

By David De Cristofaro
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has made regular headlines over his first four NFL seasons, often for breaking franchise and league records.

He’s even found his way into the professional football history books.

Thanks to his dual-threat abilities in the air and on the ground, Allen has distinguished himself in some statistical categories while joining some notable QBs in others.

In one of the latest examples, Allen has been identified by NFL Research as one of only two players in league history with 35+ passing touchdowns and over five rushing in multiple seasons:

Allen joins two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl XXIX MVP, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young as the only other player to do it at two seasons apiece.

Allen’s done it back-to-back years in the 2020 and 2021 seasons and Young did so in 1992 and in his second MVP season in 1994. Young won three Super Bowls in his career with the San Francisco 49ers as well.

Two other quarterbacks have accomplished the feat in lone single seasons, Cam Newton in 2015 and Lamar Jackson in 2019. Both won the league MVP award in those respective campaigns as well.

That the only other quarterback to achieve this unique accomplishment had an MVP campaign during one of those seasons, and the only two to do so in individual seasons also won MVP awards puts Allen in good company.

The Buffalo QB came in second in most valuable player voting following the 2021 season and had a front-row view at this year’s NFL Honors award ceremony in Los Angeles as five-time MVP Peyton Manning presented Aaron Rodgers with his fourth MVP Award. Young was also in attendance.

While Allen figures to have plenty of time ahead of him in his career to add a third season in unique categories and make future runs in MVP voting, his main focus will of course be winning a Super Bowl of his own with the Bills this upcoming season.

