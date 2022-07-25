3 from NCWV are finalists for School Service Personnel of the Year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three north central West Virginia school service personnel are among 10 finalists for the 2022-2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award.

Those local finalists are Ritchie County’s Harrisville Elementary School Special Education Aide Michelle Clark, Upshur County’s Hodgesville Elementary School Special Education Aide Jessica Grose, and Lewis County’s Peterson-Central Elementary School Kindergarten Aide Glenna Johnston.

The award, along with the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year award, will be presented on Sept. 13, according to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE).

Clark has been with Ritchie County Schools for 11 years and the WVDE says she firmly believes her students deserve every opportunity to reach their fullest academic potential and considers it an honor to help them meet theirs. Outside of the classroom, the WVDE says she serves her local 4-H Leaders’ Association as the secretary, volunteers with the Harrisville Women’s Club Soup Luncheon, and assists with teacher appreciation planning.

The WVDE said during Grose’s 11 years of service, she has made every student feel important through her positive attitude, and genuineness, and called her a great team player who will step up whenever she is needed. In her free time, she volunteers with the Upshur County FFA, the Buckhannon-Upshur football team, choir, band, cheerleading team, and Buckhannon #24 International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

Johnston, according to the WVDE, is known for her positive attitude and willingness to work with her coworkers to make sure Peterson-Central students receive quality instruction. She also supports Lewis County sports and assists with crafts and projects for various school and church programs, in addition to being an active member of her local 4-H chapter.