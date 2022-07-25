ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Border officers find banned beetle in shipment of agave leaves

By Sandra Sanchez
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jm9FP_0gsE0mCc00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Border agricultural specialists in South Texas found a banned beetle in a truck shipment of agave leaves in the first such sighting of this pest in the United States, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Monday.

Officials at the Roma International Bridge in Starr County on July 18 spotted the longhorn beetle, which has been identified as Acanthoderes funeraria Bates ( Cerambycidae ), inside a tractor-trailer shipment of maguey leaves, CBP officials said.

CBP officers discover 2 destructive pests for first time ever at California border

Maguey leaves are commonly known as agave, which is used to make mezcal, an alcoholic beverage.

A CBP agriculture specialist inspects produce. (Photo from CBP website)

Longhorn beetles feed on wood and plants and are banned in the United States because they are considered invasive pests that can damage U.S. agriculture crops.

San Ysidro PedWest border crossing to remain closed indefinitely

CBP’s agricultural specialists regularly check shipments of fresh produce that cross from Mexico into South Texas searching for unwanted pests as well as crops that are banned in the United States.

Guatemalan diplomat’s wife dies after cosmetic surgery in Tijuana

The find was crucial to protecting U.S. farmers, CBP officials said.

“Our frontline CBP agriculture specialists at Roma Port of Entry examine a significant amount of fresh produce shipments on a daily basis and their tenacity and dedication to the mission of safeguarding American agriculture led to their discovery of this first in nation pest interception,” Roma Port Director Andres Guerra said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Starr County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Starr County, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beetles#South Texas#Shipment#Agave#Cbp
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy