ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Surveillance photos released in fatal local shooting

By Landan Kuhlmann
theleadernews.com
 4 days ago
www.theleadernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy