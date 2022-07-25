Sunday violence: Man shot while playing basketball

ST. LOUIS – A man playing basketball at a local park is expected to recover after being shot Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at Barrett Brothers Park, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Police were called to a local hospital after the victim was dropped off with a gunshot wound to his knee. The victim, 30, told police he was on the basketball court when a black Chrysler 300 C drove by and began firing shots.

Two men wearing ski masks were inside the vehicle.

Nearly two hours later, St. Louis police were called to investigate a second shooting, this one in Central West End.

This shooting happened just before 3:50 p.m. in the 4600 block of Olive Street.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, told police he saw a maroon sedan with a white hood run the stop sign at Olive and Walton. The victim said he yelled at the driver and pointed at the stop sign. The driver responded by shooting the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his elbow.

The investigations are not related.

As of Monday afternoon, the City of St. Louis has 99 homicides for 2022 under the Uniform Crime Report. At this same time last year, the city recorded 105 homicides.

