Chase Elliott on Pocono: 'I don’t think any driver wants to win that way'

 3 days ago
Robert Kapise
3d ago

This is one of the things that is in the rules under the new car that NASCAR made all teams use and all parts can only come from one place This was NASCAR way of making everyone as equal as it could but now the fun of raising is over no one should cheat to win NASCAR has killed its own sport

Mich Schramm
3d ago

This is how a true champion would reply now if it was Busch or Hamlin they would be on everything say how he won that race not chase. Second championship coming this year just showing why he is the fan's favorite driver

