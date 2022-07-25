Authorities ID victim, person of interest in fatal Marin City shooting over weekend

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators have identified the victim killed in a shooting in Marin City on Sunday and the person of interest in the case.

The incident happened on Cole Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Several officers responded and found a car with several bullet holes in the passenger side window, with a man and a woman suffering from injuries. Upon being transported to a hospital, the man succumbed to his injuries, sheriff's office said. The women sustained non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.

A third person injured in the shooting showed up at an area hospital suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The involvement of this person is still unknown at this time.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Michael Rogers II from Oakland

A neighbor said she has had enough of the violence.

"I heard bang, bang, bang. Automatic. It is just another tragedy in Marin City. That is why I got to move. I got to get out of here," Marin City resident Jacqueline Hall said.

There is no word of any arrests or a motive for the shooting. Detectives have identified a person of interest in the homicide but did not release any details.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Guinn at (415) 473-7265 or by e-mail at k_guinn@marinsheriff.org

