Fresno, CA

Fires damage 9 structures in Fresno over last 3 days

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews battled an apartment and business fire in central Fresno Monday morning.

The fire sparked at Glenn and Belmont Avenues just before 11 on Monday morning.

Heavy smoke that was pouring from the buildings.

Fire investigators believe the flames sparked in the carport area behind the complex - then spread to a nearby trailer repair and muffler shop.

At least two apartments and the office of the business were damaged.

As firefighters worked to knock down the flames, they had extra staff on hand so they could rotate out and get relief from the heat.

They also faced logistical challenges.

"It wasn't an easy fight. There were multiple things going on at the same time," said Ted Semonious with Fresno Fire.

It was also a busy weekend for the Fresno Fire Department.

Crews responded to two fires in just a 24-hour window.

A total of six structures were damaged - four on Saturday and two on Sunday.

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

