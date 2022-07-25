ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Plaza Classic Film Festival coming to downtown El Paso this Thursday

By Jason McNabb
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFLVi_0gsDq5D800

EL PASO, Texas -- The 15th annual Plaza Classic Film Festival is taking place Thursday, July 28th and will run all the way through Sunday, August 7th.

Special guests include Rita Moreno appearing with Singin’ in the Rain and the new West Side Story , El Paso’s own Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham with Amadeus and The Grand Budapest Hotel , El Paso-raised Academy Award nominee Germaine Franco with Encanto , husband-and-wife filmmakers Cristina Ibarra - a Hanks High School grad - and Alex Riverawith four of their films, including The Infiltrators , and UT Austin film faculty member and Franklin High School alum Iliana Sosa with her two-time SXSW-winning documentary What We Leave Behind .

Some exciting movies on the lineup this year include Bonnie and Clyde, Scarface, Bambi, Superman, The Thin Man, The Wild One, Rebel Without a Cause, Lawrence of Arabia, V for Vendetta, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and many, many more.

The Local Flavor showcase will be held in the Plaza Theatre for the first time. The screenwriting competition will feature Turner Classic Movies Scott McGee, former Roger Ebert editor Laura Emerickand Dallas Video Association founder Bart Weiss, plus intros and film lectures by members of the Plaza Classic Film Festival Program Advisory Committee.

Another fun fact, out of the 90 films being shown this year,

Tickets are $6 for matinees, $8 for evenings and $10 for most of the movies with special guests in the Plaza Theatre; $4 for all Philanthropy Theatre movies; $5 for Local Flavor and the Mills Plaza Drive-in/Walk-up movies; and FREE admission to the outdoor flicks on Oregon Street, early women filmmakers programs at the El Paso Museum of Art, and our Film Lectures in the Philanthropy Theatre.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, the Plaza Theatre Box Office and on http://www.plazaclassic.com/tickets

The post Plaza Classic Film Festival coming to downtown El Paso this Thursday appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
City
Clyde, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
Rita Moreno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown El Paso#Animated Film#Ticketmaster#Academy Award#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#The Grand Budapest Hotel#Hanks High School#Franklin High School#Sxsw#Turner Classic Movies#Dallas Video Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy