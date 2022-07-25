EL PASO, Texas -- The 15th annual Plaza Classic Film Festival is taking place Thursday, July 28th and will run all the way through Sunday, August 7th.

Special guests include Rita Moreno appearing with Singin’ in the Rain and the new West Side Story , El Paso’s own Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham with Amadeus and The Grand Budapest Hotel , El Paso-raised Academy Award nominee Germaine Franco with Encanto , husband-and-wife filmmakers Cristina Ibarra - a Hanks High School grad - and Alex Riverawith four of their films, including The Infiltrators , and UT Austin film faculty member and Franklin High School alum Iliana Sosa with her two-time SXSW-winning documentary What We Leave Behind .

Some exciting movies on the lineup this year include Bonnie and Clyde, Scarface, Bambi, Superman, The Thin Man, The Wild One, Rebel Without a Cause, Lawrence of Arabia, V for Vendetta, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and many, many more.

The Local Flavor showcase will be held in the Plaza Theatre for the first time. The screenwriting competition will feature Turner Classic Movies ’ Scott McGee, former Roger Ebert editor Laura Emerickand Dallas Video Association founder Bart Weiss, plus intros and film lectures by members of the Plaza Classic Film Festival Program Advisory Committee.

Another fun fact, out of the 90 films being shown this year,

Tickets are $6 for matinees, $8 for evenings and $10 for most of the movies with special guests in the Plaza Theatre; $4 for all Philanthropy Theatre movies; $5 for Local Flavor and the Mills Plaza Drive-in/Walk-up movies; and FREE admission to the outdoor flicks on Oregon Street, early women filmmakers programs at the El Paso Museum of Art, and our Film Lectures in the Philanthropy Theatre.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, the Plaza Theatre Box Office and on http://www.plazaclassic.com/tickets

The post Plaza Classic Film Festival coming to downtown El Paso this Thursday appeared first on KVIA .