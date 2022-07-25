Shooting in Treme injures Kermit Ruffins’ pregnant girlfriend, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans musician Kermit Ruffins says his pregnant girlfriend is okay after she was shot in Treme on Thursday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on March 24, NOPD responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Treme Street in New Orleans’ Treme/Lafitte neighborhood. When they arrived, officers discovered a 25-year-old woman who had been shot in the stomach. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment where it was later reported the baby had been delivered.

In an Instagram post early Friday morning, Ruffins reported his girlfriend, Harmonese and the baby were doing fine, but commented on the increasing crime rate in New Orleans, saying, “The violence of our beautiful city has hit close to home.”

Just days before the shooting, Ruffins had posted that his family and friends were holding a baby shower for the couple.

The NOPD’s Major Offense Log from the shooting reports bystanders in the area heard shots fired and observed the woman suffering on the ground while the suspect ran away. Police have not yet determined a suspect or a motive as to why the woman was shot.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.