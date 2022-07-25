ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Trump deleted line about prosecuting Jan. 6 rioters from speech, committee reveals

By Melissa Quinn
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Guess who?
3d ago

These Republicans so confused when it comes to the candidates. I am so sick of hearing what about Hillary, Bo and whoever else. Right now we are talking about the orange man. Leave it at that

Reply(79)
178
Goober Mcclure
3d ago

they want to make this headline news but won't cover the hundred text messages the secret service just mysterious deleted and can't find from that same time...weird how that works

Reply(8)
53
Huronda Rhodes
3d ago

Ha Ha Ha...He Wants to Prosecute is OWN FOLLOWERS the Ones Who are Being Locked up and Prosecuted One by One...What a PATHETIC INDIVIDUAL 🙄 HE THREW THE ROCK and then He TRIED TO HIDE HIS HANDS 👺👺👺

Reply(54)
78
