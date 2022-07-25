ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

UPDATE: Missing Oklahoma teen found safe

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Officials say the missing teenager has been found safe.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are searching for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen for several days.

Officials say 17-year-old Justice Francis was last seen on Thursday, July 21 around 7 p.m. near E. Rock Creek and S. Peebly Rd. in Norman.

Investigators say she was last seen at the Post Oak Campground at Lake Thunderbird. She was wearing black shorts, a black halter top, and sandals.

She is described as a white female, standing 5’6″ tall, and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call Norman police at (405) 321-1600.

