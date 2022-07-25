ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you a senior in an independent living facility? We want to hear from you

By Shauna Sowersby
The Olympian
 3 days ago

Recently, McClatchy has published two articles on independent living facilities in Washington.

First, this one about lawmakers considering legislation for seniors in independent living spaces, and the latest here for seniors wondering how to contact an Ombuds person with comments and concerns about living in those facilities.

But we are also curious, what have our readers experiences been like living in either independent or assisted living facilities? We would like to hear from you! Tell us your independent living story using the form below.

