NFTs are coming for your favorite brand loyalty programs. Hang, a new startup, is on its way to help top brands elevate their loyalty programs with NFTs, raising $16 million in its series A round. Customers own an NFT that's connected with the brand's loyalty program, unlocking perks, benefits, and special statuses every time they interact with the brand. Reeve Collins, former CEO of Tether and current Co-Founder of BLOCKv, explains why he thinks the concept will help drive brand engagement and get consumers excited about NFTs again.

BUSINESS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO