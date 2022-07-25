ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Turner Alignment closes after 64 years

By By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysTgB_0gsDOklK00

CIRCLEVILLE — A long time Circleville establishment has closed it’s doors for good.

Turner Alignment, an auto repair shop in Circleville, has closed it’s doors for the final time as last week workers cleaned out the building of the now former business on North Court Street.

Willis “Chub” Stewart, manager, said they decided to close up shop after he wanted to take a step back and couldn’t find anyone to take over the business that he’s run as manager for 30 years and worked 54 years as an employee.

“It’s tough,” he said of closing the business. “You really can’t get any good help. We’ve done quality work for all these years and I don’t want to get someone in here who can’t do the job.”

Stewart said he’s spent recent years trying to find a replacement but anyone that he’s brought on has moved on to other places and at 77-years-old he’s ready to slow down.

“I’m too old to do it anymore,” he said. “It takes a lot to get someone trained, you have to be with them eight hours a day.”

Stewart told the story of the business. In 1958 Harry Turner started the business in a nearby alley to the building on North Court Street. Four years later in 1962 he built the North Court Street location where it’s been for 60 years.

“When he built in the alley, I was 13 years old and I helped him build it,” he said. “In 1968, I started working for him here and I’ve been here ever since. Harry Turner was basically like a dad to me, I didn’t have a dad. I started here at 23-years old and I’m 77-yeas-old now so it’s time to retire. I started on my birthday in 1968.”

Stewart said after Turner’s death, a series of people have owned the business, many of who have since died, until his sister-in-law, Carol Stewart, owned it most recently.

Stewart said in all his years the building has been expanded and customers come and go but the work hasn’t really changed.

“Once you learn the basics, which you have to do, you know it,” he said. “Kids these days don’t want to learn that. They want to use the computer. I want my guys to put a gauge on there and know what’s going on, where the wheels are setting and what the problems are. That comes with time and experience.”

Stewart said one of the things that really hurt the business over the last year was the closings on either side of him on North Court Street.

“Closing the bridge and closing the road killed us,” he said. “20 years ago when they widened the road there were 8,000 cars that went by everyday and now you might get 300 to 400. That hurts.”

As for Stewart he’s not planning on a full retirement.

“I’ll find something to do,” he said. “I’ll deliver parts or deliver cars, something to stay a little busy working four or five hours a day.”

Stewart also had a message for his customers who have used Turner Alignment over the last 65 years.

“I want to thank them for all their patronage over the years,” he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Circleville – A 7,000 Dollar Lawn Mower Driven Off the Lot and Stolen from Rural King

Circleville – A 7,000-dollar piece of equipment was stolen from the local Circleville Rural king around 1 am on Tuesday. According to a press release police were called to Tractor Supply for an alarm drop. While on the scene officers noticed a lock had been cut off a fence and a tire lock had been cut off and removed off a Red Toro zero turn mower valued at around 7,000 dollars. Video footage showed how the man had stolen the vehicle, a white male who was wearing blue jeans and was shirtless cut the locks and somehow started the vehicle, he then drove it behind the store and traveled south into the tree line and west towards rail road track bridge behind Taylor Rental.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Cheapest Gas in Ohio

Pickaway County – Pickaway County has the cheapest gas prices in the Ohio. For the Sixth straight week, gas prices have dropped dramatically, with the nation’s gas prices dropping 17.4 cents from a week ago with a national average of 4.33 per gallon per gasbuddy.com, in Ohio average is closer to around 4 dollars a gallon, In Pickaway County average gas is closer to around 3.55 per gallon of gas.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Hidden C.S. pieces found

Most attics have long-forgotten items hidden away and AEP Ohio’s service center in Hillsboro is no different. On a rainy day earlier this year, some of the shop’s lineworkers were showing new employees around the 170-year-old building. When they made their way to the attic they noticed a hole in the ceiling leading to a crawl space where they soon discovered a trove of rare artifacts.
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotopost.com

Spirit Halloween Coming to Empty Stores in Southern Ohio

OHIO – Spirt Halloween has reported several of its stores will be opening up in areas around Southern Ohio. Former Elder Beerman1730 River Valley Circle NorthLancaster, OH 43130. Chillicothe. Former Aldi 1075 North Bridge StreetChillicothe, OH 45601. Athens. Next to Dunhams1002 East State StreetAthens, OH 45701. Reynoldsburg. Former Babies...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Circleville, OH
Circleville, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Record-Herald

Solar farms coming to county?

A topic that has drawn quite a bit of interest recently has been the potential of solar farms coming into Fayette County. Essentially, a solar farm is an area typically consisting of multiple acres of land that tends to use ground-mounted solar panels (which are photovoltaic panels, also known as PV panels). Due to the amount of land needed for these farms, they are commonly found in rural locations. The specific location needs to be near enough to an electrical system that can handle the project, so it can’t be located in any random spot.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Popular Hilliard chicken wing restaurant announces closure

Woody’s Wing House has closed the doors of its West Side restaurant for good. The popular spot for wings and more in a sports bar atmosphere announced yesterday evening that it would close its Hilliard location, which opened its doors in early 2021. The closure was effective immediately. Woody’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen AEP truck found in Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An AEP truck stolen in the Zanesville area has been found. A man stole the RAM 2500 white pickup truck on Monday. The truck was found abandoned in a southeast Columbus park, AEP announced on Twitter Wednesday. While the truck was recovered, law enforcement is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The North Court Street
sciotopost.com

Circleville Woman Sentenced to Jail for OVI Crash in Pickaway County that Killed One Person

PICKAWAY – A woman that was medflown after a crash has pleaded guilty to a crash that hospitalized several people and killed one. On September 12, 2021, at 8:19 P.M. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US Rte 22 East and Bolender Pontius Road on an injury accident, involving two motor vehicles. Upon investigation, a blue 2000 Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign on Bolender Pontius Road, while traveling southbound and went through the intersection at US Rte 22 East. The vehicle struck a gray 2007 Honda minivan that was traveling eastbound.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Complete Streets Policy coming soon to Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) program (funded by Ross County Health District) is partnering with the City of Chillicothe to develop a Complete Streets Policy. Our Complete Streets Policy will help make Chillicothe streets safe and streamlined for all users by implementing and maintaining projects such...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Seven-Story Building Proposed for West Broad Street

A local company has submitted plans to build a seven-story mixed-use development at 630 W. Broad St., next door to Holy Family Church in Franklinton. The proposal, from Marker Development, calls for five floors of apartments over a two-story parking garage. The bottom two levels would also hold a lobby and about 4,400 square feet of commercial space (on the Broad Street side of the building), and six townhomes on the Gay Street side of the building.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC4 Columbus

10 more cars broken into near Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 40 cars were broken into in less than two weeks, all not far from John Glenn International Airport. Columbus police are now trying to find out who’s responsible and stop the trend. In all of 2021, Columbus police said there were about...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car flips upside down in I-71 crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight crash in north Columbus left a car flipped on its top and an entrance to the highway closed for hours. The crash happened just before midnight on the ramp from Sinclair Road onto Interstate 71 going south, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Three cars were involved in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thief could be disguised in stolen Zanesville truck: AEP

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man stole an AEP vehicle Monday in Zanesville, the power company said. The stolen vehicle in question is a RAM 2500 white pickup truck with Ohio license plate PMR 9197. AEP warned that the man could be wearing a company shirt found inside the truck’s cab, and that he is not an AEP employee.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Tractor-trailer collides with bridge near Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating bridge collision along route 35 in Ross County. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer hauling a forklift collided with the Adena Road Bridge which crosses route 35 just west of Chillicothe, and then left the scene. Witnesses told dispatchers that...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hiker found dead in Ohio

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating after a hiker was found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs Wednesday night. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
75
Followers
122
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy