Turner Alignment closes after 64 years

CIRCLEVILLE — A long time Circleville establishment has closed it’s doors for good.

Turner Alignment, an auto repair shop in Circleville, has closed it’s doors for the final time as last week workers cleaned out the building of the now former business on North Court Street.

Willis “Chub” Stewart, manager, said they decided to close up shop after he wanted to take a step back and couldn’t find anyone to take over the business that he’s run as manager for 30 years and worked 54 years as an employee.

“It’s tough,” he said of closing the business. “You really can’t get any good help. We’ve done quality work for all these years and I don’t want to get someone in here who can’t do the job.”

Stewart said he’s spent recent years trying to find a replacement but anyone that he’s brought on has moved on to other places and at 77-years-old he’s ready to slow down.

“I’m too old to do it anymore,” he said. “It takes a lot to get someone trained, you have to be with them eight hours a day.”

Stewart told the story of the business. In 1958 Harry Turner started the business in a nearby alley to the building on North Court Street. Four years later in 1962 he built the North Court Street location where it’s been for 60 years.

“When he built in the alley, I was 13 years old and I helped him build it,” he said. “In 1968, I started working for him here and I’ve been here ever since. Harry Turner was basically like a dad to me, I didn’t have a dad. I started here at 23-years old and I’m 77-yeas-old now so it’s time to retire. I started on my birthday in 1968.”

Stewart said after Turner’s death, a series of people have owned the business, many of who have since died, until his sister-in-law, Carol Stewart, owned it most recently.

Stewart said in all his years the building has been expanded and customers come and go but the work hasn’t really changed.

“Once you learn the basics, which you have to do, you know it,” he said. “Kids these days don’t want to learn that. They want to use the computer. I want my guys to put a gauge on there and know what’s going on, where the wheels are setting and what the problems are. That comes with time and experience.”

Stewart said one of the things that really hurt the business over the last year was the closings on either side of him on North Court Street.

“Closing the bridge and closing the road killed us,” he said. “20 years ago when they widened the road there were 8,000 cars that went by everyday and now you might get 300 to 400. That hurts.”

As for Stewart he’s not planning on a full retirement.

“I’ll find something to do,” he said. “I’ll deliver parts or deliver cars, something to stay a little busy working four or five hours a day.”

Stewart also had a message for his customers who have used Turner Alignment over the last 65 years.

“I want to thank them for all their patronage over the years,” he said.