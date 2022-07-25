ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Stewart and Turner Alignment

By Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysTgB_0gsDOh7900

Willis “Chub” Stewart, manager, helped build the original Turner Alignment building and worked as an employee for 54 years.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
76
Followers
126
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy