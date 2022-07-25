`Nope’ opens atop box office with $44 million

The main characters of Jordan Peele's horror film, Nope. | Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

Director Jordan Peele’s “Nope” opened atop the box office this weekend, pulling in $44 million at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The science fiction thriller starring Daniel Kaluuya beat out “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which slipped to second place after two weeks in the No. 1 spot. The latest edition of Marvel’s four-film franchise grossed $22.1 million Friday through Sunday, Comscore reported.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” was third with $17.7 million in its fourth week in theaters, followed by “Where the Crawdads Sing” with $10.3 million in its second week.

Fifth place went to “Top Gun: Maverick,” which added another $10 million to its take and has now made $635 million in nine weeks in North American theaters.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Elvis” ($6.3 million), “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” ($3.8 million), “The Black Phone” ($3.4 million), “Jurassic World: Dominion” ($2.9 million) and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” ($1.35 million).

This weekend’s overall estimated three-day box office grosses are $124.7 million. The year-to-date total is up to $4.688 billion — an increase of 206% over 2021’s figure, according to Comscore.