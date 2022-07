UConn's Jalen Adams drives past Oregon defender Keith Smith on Thursday. Adams finished with 16 points in UConn's 71-63 victory. (Photo by The Associated Press)

The UConn men's and women's basketball teams will be busy in Portland, Oregon, on Thanksgiving weekend.

The men will play Oregon Thanksgiving Day Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Moda Center, the home of the Trail Blazers, and the women will face Duke at 5:30 p.m. the next day at the University of Portland as play begins in four separate Phil Knight tournaments in honor of the Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus.