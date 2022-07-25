ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jets working out former Titans OT Kendall Lamm

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm is reportedly set to visit the New York Jets for a workout.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are taking a closer look at the free-agent swing tackle after both Mekhi Becton and George Fant began training camp on the PUP list.

Lamm spent the 2021 campaign with Tennessee as a backup after signing a two-year, $6.8 million contract during the offseason but didn’t play well when called upon. In 87 snaps, Lamm allowed two sacks and posted an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 46.9.

Tennessee released Lamm earlier this offseason, saving the team a little over three million in cap space. This is the first we’ve heard of anything involving Lamm since then.

Prior to his stint with the Titans, Lamm spent the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, and then signed on with the Cleveland Browns for another two.

Community Policy