WHY IS HOMELESSNESS WAY UP IN DENVER? The answer is likely multi pronged with the pandemic being some part of it, but I have to wonder if our lax attitude towards lawlessness has made us more attractive to someone living the vagabond lifestyle too. This article says there are 30% more people living on our streets since 2020, and we know that what we're doing isn't working so maybe it's time to consider that we are making it worse.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO