ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

More Rain Possible Today; Temps Comfortable!

By Eric W Gardner
KEVN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another disturbance will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Locally heavy downpours will...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Hot Weather By the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rain we’re seeing at the moment will clear out over the next few hours. After it clears, we are looking mostly dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures tonight will be chilly with most of our area dropping into the 50s. Temperatures tomorrow will be comfortable once again with highs in the lower 80s. After tomorrow, temperatures will begin to rise with 90s beginning on Saturday and getting even worse for next week with highs potentially in the triple digits on Tuesday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Another Chance of Storms Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We may see a small shower or storm this evening, but we are going to be mostly dry. Some showers are possible overnight. More moderate rain is expected tomorrow afternoon, with even heavier rain for tomorrow night. By Wednesday morning, we are going to be clear from rainfall. Temperatures the next few days will be comfortable with highs around 80°. Hotter temperatures will come by the weekend, with mid-90s in the forecast for then.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Hazardous water flows in Rapid Creek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The National Weather Service has sent out an advisory for Rapid Creek, warning of hazardous flows due to the recent rains in the Black Hills. The water flow rate is higher than normal, so the Rapid City Fire Department urges people to stay clear of the area or use extreme caution when near the creek. Trees and debris can cause an entanglement hazard and the fast-moving water can also sweep a person away if they’re not careful.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Chip and fog seal projects scheduled in northwestern South Dakota

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. — Road crews will begin chip seal and fog seal applications on U.S. Highways 12 and 85, and S.D. Highways 73 and 168 starting Monday, Aug. 1. The Highway 12 project will run from the North Dakota border to the Corson County line, starting in Lemmon. The approximate time to complete the project on the route is nine days.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD urges caution around Rapid Creek

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, the National Weather Service in Rapid City issued a warning of higher than usual water flow rates all the way to the Cheyenne River. The warning comes as a result of potential dangers created by Sunday’s torrential rains, causing the water to make its way down Rapid Creek. These dangers prompted the Rapid City Police Department to urge extreme caution for anyone near the creek.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Gas prices, inflation bear brunt of blame for dip in South Dakota tourism numbers

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota’s second-largest industry – tourism – is seeing a dip from the record high in 2021, but it’s still going strong. “It’s been an interesting season,” said Jim Hagen, South Dakota’s Secretary of Tourism. “So, we’re coming off of 2021 – that was absolutely crazy – and I think this year we’re seeing a little bit of what I would call ‘evening-out’ of tourism.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A car runs into a building on West Omaha Street in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around 10:30 a.m on July 27 a car had a run-in with a building in Rapid City. The Rapid City Police Department said that shortly after 10:30 this morning police were called to the Omaha Plaza business center on the 1300 block of West Omaha Street, where a person was driving a car westbound in the driving lane and hit the building.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temps Comfortable#
KEVN

American Red Cross volunteers respond to Sturgis fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - MONDAY night American Red Cross volunteers responded to help victims of a house fire. 4 units in a multi-family home structure were hit by the fire, which is currently still under investigation. Red Cross volunteers offered food, shelter, and clothing to the 9 people affected...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Spearfish is in “Code Green” water conservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The town of Spearfish moves into “Code Green” status as a water well awaits repairs. The Young Well on the eastern side of Spearfish has been shut off since Memorial Day. The well is one of two located on that part of the city. This means that with one being shut off the other well has to do double the work.
SPEARFISH, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Black Hills: High Median Age, Growing Elderly Share of Population Mean Less Impact of Forest Conservation on Jobs?

Population changes in the Black Hills could make it easier for the Forest Service to justify changes to forest management that could affect the local economy. The June 2022 Forest Plan Revision Draft Assessment of Socioeconomics (on which the Forest Service is formally taking public comment through August 1) reports that the seven counties in the Black Hills National Forest area of influence (Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, Custer, and Fall River in South Dakota; Crook and Weston in Wyoming) experienced a higher population growth rate than South Dakota, Wyoming, or the United States as a whole. Census data also show that the Black Hills population skews older than the South Dakota, Wyoming, and national medians:
ECONOMY
KEVN

Youth golfers impress at SDGA Junior Championships

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite the wet conditions, South Dakota’s best youth golfers showed off their hard work over the summer with some impressive tees and putts. Plus, the Rapid City Rush have been recognized by the ECHL for their work in the community. Ben Burns has the details.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
newscenter1.tv

One dead in fatal motorcycle crash Sunday evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched around 7:25 p.m. Sunday evening to the intersection of Highway 16 and Catron Boulevard for a report of a motorcycle crash. When the officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found the bike and an unconscious...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Sioux Falls defeats Harney, defends Little League State title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the third straight year, Sioux Falls has won the Little League State Championship, handing Harney their second loss of the tournament. Plus, a fan-favorite baseball announcer was recognized by the State of South Dakota as he celebrates his 10th year announcing games in Rapid City. Ben Burns has those details.
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Rapid City police fatally shoot man outside casino

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say Rapid City officers have fatally shot a man with a gun outside a casino. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday after officers responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the casino’s parking lot. Hedrick says the man […]
sdpb.org

Spelunkers take deep dive in unexplored, underwater Black Hills lake

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. A team of spelunkers has taken a deep dive into a previously unmapped, underwater lake near Rapid City. The expedition took place in Brooks Cave, which is located in the Black Hills Cave...
RAPID CITY, SD
athleticbusiness.com

Vandals Destroying Trees Plague City's Parks

Vandalism in a South Dakota community is costing the city's parks and recreation department thousands of dollars, officials said. Rapid City Parks and Rec supervisor Jason Preble told KEVN-TV that the vandalism is getting worse, and it’s causing staff to work overtime. Officials said vandals have put graffiti on...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man charged with multiple counts for careless driving which caused a fire. Dillon Rose, a 22-year-old male, used of a motor vehicle off a designated roadway on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands and caused a fire that burned approximately 2,600 acres. According...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy