EDWARDSVILLE - For the first time ever since the tournament's inception 11 years ago, the Edwardsville Futures played a little bit of tennis under the lights. Some main draw matches weren't over until after 11 p.m. All matches were pushed back until 4:30 p.m. as they scrambled to try and get all the courts dry after some record-setting rainfall in the St. Louis area.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO