Two swimmers brutally attacked by sharks on the same day and in the same place

By Jaysi Sharma
ohmymag.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn extremely rare event took place on Wednesday, July 13 at Fire Island, which is a barrier island located east of New York. In the span of just a few hours, two people were injured in shark attacks. But fortunately, none of them turned out to be fatal. Two...

Shelly Rawson
2d ago

Stay out of the water....right now there is a feeding frenzy going on near the ocean shores..heed the warning....something is causing these sharks to move closer to shore..dont be their bait..

Ricky
2d ago

I find it funny growing up they said "Sharks don't like the taste of humans".. Well in my 40 years here I can tell you they definitely do not mind having human on the menu. Be smart and stay out of hostile waters.

FoxtrotJulietBravo
2d ago

Lol the word “rarely” has a whole new definition last few years 🙈 you know, like “breakthrough” 😂 🤡

