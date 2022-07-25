ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart mourns pet peacocks that were "devoured" by coyotes

By Danielle Long
 3 days ago
ABC/Peter Yang

Martha Stewart is mourning the death of six of her pet peacocks.

Over the weekend, the business woman took to Instagram to shared a clip of one of the beautiful birds with its colorful feathers fully extended and wrote, "RIP beautiful BlueBoy."

"By the way i do not have any idea how the marvin gaye music found it's [sic] way to this sad post but when Blue Boy was alive it would have been perfectly appropriate," she said of the post which was set to Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."

It's unclear how many peacocks remain.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

