ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to a low-security prison in Florida for 20-year sentence

By James Hill, Luke Barr and Aaron Katersky, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Iy3h_0gsCAUW300
Patrick McMullan/Getty Images, FILE

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a low-security federal prison in Florida to serve her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Maxwell, who has filed notice that she intends to appeal her conviction and sentence, is currently listed as an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.

The facility is different than what Maxwell’s attorneys had requested. They asked that she serve her time in Danbury, Connecticut.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to recruit, groom and abuse minors.

The outgoing director of the BOP, Michael Carvajal, was subpoenaed to testify this week before a Senate panel and could face questions about Epstein’s suicide while in jail.

Maxwell’s defense attorneys had frequently complained about the conditions of her confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she was previously held, arguing she was subjected to harsh treatment because of her association with Epstein.

At the facility in Tallahassee, Maxwell will be expected to wake up at 6 a.m., make her bed, dress in khaki pants and khaki shirt and maintain a regular job assignment.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 16

John Birch
2d ago

How do you know she is really in prison? People on here doing a bunch of talking but you really don't know do you. Does anyone really trust Joe Biden? The deep state is very real and has the ability to make things happen.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

A look inside the ‘Disneyland’ prison Ghislaine Maxwell hopes to spend her 20-year sentence in

From music stars to billionaire hotel heiresses, the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, has been home to some of the most famous female inmates in United States history.The low-security prison, sometimes referred to as Club Fed, is where convicted child-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has requested to serve her 20 year federal prison term.In stark contrast to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the 60-year-old spent nearly two years awaiting trial, FCI Danbury has a reputation as one of the more hospitable penitentiaries, and has garnered a special place in US pop culture.Most famously, the fictional Litchfield Prison in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Here's Potentially Why R. Kelly Got 30 Years In Prison While Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Got 20

Judge Ann Donnelly — United States district judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York — sentenced R. Kelly to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking on Wednesday (June 29). Naturally, Twitter blew up with reactions to the hefty sentence, but some couldn’t help wonder why Kelly received more time than Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate who was sentenced to 20 years earlier this week for aiding Epstein with his sex trafficking scheme.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Daily Mail

New York state's top judge steps down after she is investigated for 'interfering' in disciplinary hearing for court association boss who threatened to expose her for 'having an affair'

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore is currently at the centre of a state ethics probe which was launched before her announcement on Monday that she was going to be retiring. The investigation is examining weather married DiFiore, 66, interfered in the disciplinary hearing of Dennis Quirk, the New York State Court Officers Association president.
POLITICS
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Police: 2 of 3 women sought in apparently racially motivated assault on Queens bus in custody

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested two of  three women it was looking for in connection with in an apparently racially motivated assault on board an MTA bus in Queens.It happened on a Q-52 bus.Police say the three suspects got into an argument with a 57-year-old woman before hitting her in the head with an object.Investigators say one of the suspects yelled, "I hate white people. I hate the way they talk." The suspects then got off the bus at Woodhaven Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue and ran away.The victim suffered a cut on her head and had to get staples.Tuesday, police say two of the three suspects have been apprehended. One of the suspects is 16, the other is 15. They face assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime charges. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prison#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime#Senate#Abc
CBS News

Jeffrey Epstein victim Annie Farmer on Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing

Annie Farmer, one of the survivors who testified at the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, joins “CBS Mornings” a day following Maxwell’s sentencing. Farmer says she was 16-years-old when she met Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell, and was groped by them. She testified that Maxwell’s presence made her think she’d be safe around Epstein.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

2nd prison guard pleads guilty in California inmate's death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California correctional officer Arturo Pacheco was upset while escorting a prison inmate, so he yanked the inmate’s feet from under him, sending him crashing to the ground and ultimately killing him. A few months earlier, without provocation, he sprayed pepper spray at short range into the eyes of another inmate, later calling the incident “funny” in a text message, according to a plea agreement. Pacheco, 40, of Elk Grove, who was fired from his job in 2018, pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges stemming from both on-duty 2016 assaults under a plea agreement in which prosecutors...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
AUSTIN, TX
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy