UGA Wire's preseason college football top-25

With college football just over one month away, UGA Wire has released its preseason top-25 for the 2022 season.

Georgia finished the 2021 season ranked No. 1 after winning it all, but the Bulldogs had 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL draft that Kirby Smart will have to replace.

Still, Georgia is loaded with talent thanks to stellar recruiting since Smart’s arrival in Athens. Georgia will be just fine and should open the season ranked in the top three, joined by Alabama and Ohio State.

As for the rest of the nation, there’s plenty of teams that have an opportunity to make a run at the College Football Playoff this year. Clemson, Utah, USC and Oklahoma are all teams to keep an eye on.

Again, it’s the SEC that looks to be the best conference in America in 2022.

Here’s our top-25 for the 2022 season:

25

LSU

Season Opener: Florida State (in New Orleans)

2021 Record: 6-7

24

Season Opener: Ball State

2021 Record: 7-6

23

Penn State

Season Opener: at Purdue

2021 Record: 7-6

22

Wisconsin

Season Opener: Illinois State

2021 Record: 9-4

21

Arkansas

Season Opener: Cincinnati

2021 Record: 9-4

20

Pitt

Season Opener: West Virginia

2021 Record: 11-3

19

Baylor

Season Opener: Albany

2021 Record: 12-2

18

USC

Season Opener: Rice

2021 Record: 4-8

17

Kentucky

Season Opener: Miami University

2021 Record: 10-3

16

Oklahoma

Season Opener: UTEP

2021 Record: 11-2

15

Miami

Season Opener: Bethune-Cookman

2021 Record: 7-5

14

NC State

Season Opener: at East Carolina

2021 Record: 9-3

13

Texas A&M

Season Opener: Sam Houston State

2021 Record: 8-4

12

Texas

Season Opener: ULM

2021 Record: 5-7

11

Wake Forest

Season Opener: VMI

2021 Record: 11-3

10

Michigan State

Season Opener: Western Michigan

2021 Record: 11-2

9

Oregon

Season Opener: Georgia (in Atlanta)

2021 Record: 10-4

8

Oklahoma State

Season Opener: Central Michigan

2021 Record: 12-2

7

Utah

Season Opener: at Florida

2021 Record: 10-4

6

Michigan

Season Opener: Colorado State

2021 Record: 12-2

5

Notre Dame

Season Opener: at Ohio State

2021 Record: 11-2

4

Clemson

Season Opener: Georgia Tech (in Atlanta)

2021 Record: 10-3

3

Georgia

Season Opener: Oregon (in Atlanta)

2021 Record: 14-1

2

Ohio State

Season Opener: Notre Dame

2021 Record: 11-2

1

Alabama

Season Opener: Utah State

2021 Record: 13-2

