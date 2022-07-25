ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OBI Partnering With Boy Scouts Of America For Blood Drive

Cover picture for the articleThe Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America and Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) are partnering up for a fundraiser and blood drive at five of OBI’s donor centers. From Monday to...

