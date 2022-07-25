OBI Partnering With Boy Scouts Of America For Blood Drive

Rain chances finally return to Green Country offering a small break from the intense summer. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The front has made it into at least far northern OK Thursday morning and will eventually stall near the I-40 corridor Thursday afternoon before gradually moving more south later in the night. The front should eventually clear most of the immediate area Friday evening before stalling again along the north Texas Red River Valley. This brings some heat relief, gradually today, and more noticeably Friday and Saturday across the northern third of the state. Southeastern OK remains near 100 today and the lower 90s or upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Metro temps Friday should top out in the lower to mid-80s, with lower 80s Saturday. The midlevel ridge builds back into the area early next week bringing more heat and humidity issues with a return of triple-digit temps by at least Tuesday.

