Aaron Glenn wants his Lions D to 'play with violence' like he did as a player

Aaron Glenn is a hot name in NFL coaching circles as someone ticketed for rapid advancement. The Lions defensive coordinator has already had two head coaching interviews, and they won’t be his last.

In a nice interview on ESPN Adam Schefter’s eponymous podcast, Glenn honestly assessed his coaching skills and why he’s so coveted.

“This game is about, how many plays can I beat you?”, Glenn told Schefter. “In a 60-play game, how many plays can I outlast you?”

Glenn continued to expound upon his coaching philosophy,

“A couple of the things that (the Lions coaching staff) talks about is playing with maximum effort. Getting the ball back. And playing with violence. That’s who I was as a player, and as a defensive coach that’s what I go about.

I think the players understand — they see that there’s nothing fake about the way I operate. I think that’s one thing the players see. They know a fake when they see one.”

The longtime NFL cornerback was a favorite of hard-nosed coach Bill Parcells, and Glenn’s tough-but-praiseful-love approach definitely works.

Glenn’s words should strike a very deep chord with Detroit, a team that suffered through three seasons of Matt Patricia leading the team with a decided lack of sincerity or authenticity. It’s a clearly visible sea change of attitude from the coaching staff now comprised predominately of former NFL players, something several players have noted this offseason as well.

It’s a great conversation that includes a light moment where Schefter praises Glenn’s outstanding speed as a player after the second-year Lions DC talks about his lack of size.