Providing free furniture to Chicagoans in need

Frank58
3d ago
there is 7 in that family . during covid they received over $20,000 in extra money. also the state and the city of Chgo gave an extra $500 a month for a year. what a joke.
Reply(1)
12
can’t change Mother Nature
3d ago
Enough of the handouts start lowering taxes of the people that are paying for these handouts! ENOUGH!
Reply
7
Carmen Santiago
3d ago
When are they going to start helping Seniors young people need to figure it out they can WORK.
Reply(2)
7
