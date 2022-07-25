ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

UFC 277: How to watch Peña-Nunes 2, start time, fight card, odds

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCLei_0gsBg4Xh00

The UFC returns to pay-per-view Saturday with UFC 277 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, with two title fights atop the card.

Here’s how to watch UFC 277 with the women’s bantamweight and interim flyweight belts up for grabs.

Broadcast and streaming info

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtjnJ_0gsBg4Xh00
Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier

UFC 277 has a main card that begins at 10 p.m. ET and streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Early prelims on ESPN+ are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Main event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mX47_0gsBg4Xh00
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña, UFC 269

Women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) puts her title on the line for the first time when she takes on the woman she took the belt from, Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) – who still holds the women’s featherweight title. Peña, the Season 18 “Ultimate Fighter” winner, shocked Nunes this past December with a second-round submission to win the 135-pound belt in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Nunes was as much as a 12-1 favorite in that fight. The loss for Nunes was her first in more than seven years and snapped a 12-fight winning streak that included nine straight wins in title fights. Nunes is the favorite in the rematch – but at a much smaller number.

List

Gallery

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes at UFC 269: Best photos

Co-main event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3qbf_0gsBg4Xh00
Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France, UFC 245

In the co-feature, with champion Deiveson Figueiredo on the shelf, former flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno (19-6-2 MMA, 7-3-2 UFC) will meet Kai Kara-France (24-9 MMA, 7-2 UFC) for the interim 125-pound belt. Moreno beat Kara-France in December 2019 with a unanimous decision at UFC 245. He’s coming off three straight fights against Figueiredo: a majority draw in a title fight that led to a rematch, then a submission win to capture the title, then a loss six months later in their trilogy fight in January. Kara-France is 4-1 since he lost to Moreno and has post-fight bonus awards in three of his past four fights.

Gallery

Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France at UFC 245: Best photos

Full fight card, odds

(Odds via Tipico Sportsbook)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Julianna Peña (+220) vs. Amanda Nunes (-290) – for women’s bantamweight title
  • Brandon Moreno (-210) vs. Kai Kara-France (+160) – for interim flyweight title
  • Derrick Lewis (-115) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (-110)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (-155) vs. Alex Perez (+120)
  • Magomed Ankalaev (-475) vs. Anthony Smith (+320)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Alex Morono (+140) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (-180)
  • Rafael Alves (+175) vs. Drew Dober (-230)
  • Hamdy Abdelwahab (+110) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (-140)
  • Rafa Garcia (+170) vs. Drakkar Klose (-220)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Adam Fugitt (N/A) vs. Michael Morales (N/A)
  • Joselyne Edwards (-140) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (+110)
  • Nicolae Negumereanu (+125) vs. Ihor Potieria (-160)
  • Orion Cosce (N/A) vs. Blood Diamond (N/A)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
MMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich full fight preview | UFC 277

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich will duel this weekend (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It really seems like Lewis has been forced into the role of gatekeeper. He’s been knocked out by younger contenders twice...
DALLAS, TX
PWMania

Updated Favorties to Win at WWE SummerSlam 2022 Revealed

Liv Morgan (c) -200 Ronda Rousey +150. The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:. Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c) WWE United...
NASHVILLE, TN
MMA Fighting

Valentina Shevchenko: Amanda Nunes ‘didn’t look like herself’ against Julianna Peña, predicts winner at UFC 277

Valentina Shevchenko believes Amanda Nunes will reclaim the UFC bantamweight title. At UFC 277, Nunes challenges bantamweight champion Julianna Peña in a rematch of a December 2021 bout that saw Peña author one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, submitting Nunes in the second round to claim the belt. But when the two step into the cage to settle up this Saturday, Shevchenko believes Nunes gets the win she was expected to score in the first bout.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Morono
Person
Ji Yeon Kim
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Magomed Ankalaev
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Drew Dober
Person
Alexandre Pantoja
Person
Drakkar Klose
Person
Julianna Peña
Person
Sergei Pavlovich
MMA Fighting

Anthony Smith: UFC holding off rebooking Prochazka vs. Teixeira to see how my fight goes

There’s a reason Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 is not first up in the UFC’s light heavyweight plans, according to Anthony Smith. Although ex-champ Teixeira is campaigning for a chance to make things right after a strategic error in the UFC 275 thriller, Smith believes the promotion wants to see how he does against Magomed Ankalaev before pulling the trigger.
UFC
mmanews.com

Nunes Rates “Horrible” First Peña Camp Out Of 10

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has reiterated how bad her fight camp was ahead of her devastating loss to Julianna Peña. Last December, Nunes’ two-division rule came to a crash halt courtesy of a thought-to-be unlikely source. Having remained undefeated since a 2014 setback against Cat Zingano, a period that saw her collect 12 straight wins, the “Lioness” fell from the mountaintop in the UFC 269 co-main event.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 1 full fight video | UFC 269

With UFC London “Blaydes vs. Aspinall” now in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to look ahead to the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) offering, as UFC 277 is set to go down this weekend (Sat., July 30, 2022) in Dallas, Texas. Headlining the event will be a heavily-anticipated rematch between current women’s Bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena, taking on former division queenpin and current women’s Featherweight title holder, Amanda Nunes.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Combat#Pe A Nunes 2#American Airlines Center#Espn#Abc#Mma
MMA Fighting

UFC 277 commentary team set: Joe Rogan back for second time this month with Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik

The UFC’s second pay-per-view event of July will have a trio of familiar voices calling the action. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the UFC 277 commentary team includes Jon Anik on play-by-play duties, while Joe Rogan and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier will provide color commentary.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 277 predictions: Late ABC ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Pena vs. Nunes 2

One of 2021’s most shocking fights gets a sequel this Saturday (July 30, 2022) when UFC women’s Bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena, looks to make it 2-0 against the legendary Amanda Nunes in Dallas, Texas. UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card will also see Brandon Moreno meet Kai Kara-France for the interim Flyweight title, Alexandre Pantoja meet Alex Perez for a potential crack at the winner, and Magomed Ankalaev try to make his case for a Light Heavyweight title shot at Anthony Smith’s expense.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MMAmania.com

UFC 277 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Amanda Zoo-nes reunites with ‘Lioness’ pack in Dallas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from the upcoming UFC 277 “Pena vs. Nunes 2” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, headlined by the women’s bantamweight title fight (and five-round rematch) between reigning 135-pound champion Julianna Pena and former division titleholder Amanda Nunes.
DALLAS, TX
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns On Why He Hopes SummerSlam Is His Last Match With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have faced off quite a few times since Reigns was pushed to the main event scene, and they will clash once again when The Tribal Chief defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Beast Incarnate in a last man standing match at SummerSlam. WWE...
WWE
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes Collide Once Again in Texas at UFC 277

This Saturday night (July 30, 2022), Julianna Pena will defend her Bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, seven months after pulling off one of the biggest shocks in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. Ten pounds below, Derrick Lewis, fights Sergei Pavlovich at Heavyweight, while Brandon Moreno fights Kai Kara-France again at Flyweight for the interim championship.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
178K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy