UFC 277: How to watch Peña-Nunes 2, start time, fight card, odds

The UFC returns to pay-per-view Saturday with UFC 277 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, with two title fights atop the card.

Here’s how to watch UFC 277 with the women’s bantamweight and interim flyweight belts up for grabs.

Broadcast and streaming info

Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier

UFC 277 has a main card that begins at 10 p.m. ET and streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Early prelims on ESPN+ are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Main event

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña, UFC 269

Women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) puts her title on the line for the first time when she takes on the woman she took the belt from, Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) – who still holds the women’s featherweight title. Peña, the Season 18 “Ultimate Fighter” winner, shocked Nunes this past December with a second-round submission to win the 135-pound belt in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Nunes was as much as a 12-1 favorite in that fight. The loss for Nunes was her first in more than seven years and snapped a 12-fight winning streak that included nine straight wins in title fights. Nunes is the favorite in the rematch – but at a much smaller number.

Co-main event

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France, UFC 245

In the co-feature, with champion Deiveson Figueiredo on the shelf, former flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno (19-6-2 MMA, 7-3-2 UFC) will meet Kai Kara-France (24-9 MMA, 7-2 UFC) for the interim 125-pound belt. Moreno beat Kara-France in December 2019 with a unanimous decision at UFC 245. He’s coming off three straight fights against Figueiredo: a majority draw in a title fight that led to a rematch, then a submission win to capture the title, then a loss six months later in their trilogy fight in January. Kara-France is 4-1 since he lost to Moreno and has post-fight bonus awards in three of his past four fights.

Full fight card, odds

(Odds via Tipico Sportsbook)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Julianna Peña (+220) vs. Amanda Nunes (-290) – for women’s bantamweight title

Brandon Moreno (-210) vs. Kai Kara-France (+160) – for interim flyweight title

Derrick Lewis (-115) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (-110)

Alexandre Pantoja (-155) vs. Alex Perez (+120)

Magomed Ankalaev (-475) vs. Anthony Smith (+320)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Alex Morono (+140) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (-180)

Rafael Alves (+175) vs. Drew Dober (-230)

Hamdy Abdelwahab (+110) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (-140)

Rafa Garcia (+170) vs. Drakkar Klose (-220)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)