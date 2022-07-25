ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Judge disqualifies Fulton DA from investigating GOP lieutenant governor nominee in election probe

By Stephen Fowler
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Elections
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Charlie Bailey
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Attorneys#Election Law#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election Fraud#Gop#Republican#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy