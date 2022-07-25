ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals hire Scott Allen as assistant coach

By Gavin Lee
 3 days ago
A view of the Washington Capitals logo. David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals have hired Scott Allen as an assistant coach to replace Scott Arniel, after the latter moved to the Winnipeg Jets this offseason.

Allen, 56, has plenty of experience with the organization, having served as an assistant and then head coach of the Hershey Bears, Washington’s AHL affiliate. He’ll now move up the chain to join Peter Laviolette’s NHL squad, joining assistants Kevin McCarthy and Blaine Forsythe.

This isn’t his first time at this level. The veteran coach has been on the bench with the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, and Arizona Coyotes in the past, and has a long history in the ECHL and AHL.

In his new role, he will be responsible for coaching the forwards in Washington and running the penalty kill, two things that haven’t really been a problem for the team recently. The Capitals ranked 12th in the league last season on the penalty kill and scored the tenth most goals in the league.

