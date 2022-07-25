ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to a low-security prison in Florida for 20-year sentence

By James Hill, Luke Barr and Aaron Katersky, ABC News
NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a low-security federal prison in Florida to serve her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Maxwell, who has filed notice that she intends to appeal her conviction and sentence, is currently listed as an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.

The facility is different than what Maxwell’s attorneys had requested. They asked that she serve her time in Danbury, Connecticut.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to recruit, groom and abuse minors.

The outgoing director of the BOP, Michael Carvajal, was subpoenaed to testify this week before a Senate panel and could face questions about Epstein’s suicide while in jail.

Maxwell’s defense attorneys had frequently complained about the conditions of her confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she was previously held, arguing she was subjected to harsh treatment because of her association with Epstein.

At the facility in Tallahassee, Maxwell will be expected to wake up at 6 a.m., make her bed, dress in khaki pants and khaki shirt and maintain a regular job assignment.

